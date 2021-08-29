Tornado Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 827 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wade, or 14 miles south of Lucedale, moving northwest at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jackson County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN