ALFORD: Instead of the whole world stinking, it could just be us

The inaugural 2021 Women’s Community Bible Series wishes to thank its much appreciated sponsors: Levi Jackson Park, Weavers on 4th, Frisch's Big Boy, Heavenly Pizza, C&P Meats, and Dino's. Special thanks to delivery driver Eugene Whitt, and the wonderful Security Team from First Methodist. Glowing notes of thanks have been received for our wonderful teachers who shared refreshing encouragement and inspiration, and deserve our sincere gratitude: Sherri George, Deneen Howard, Sharon Kidd, Sister Marge Manning, Rev. Griffin Ryan, and Deevon Wooton. Warmest thanks also to Mary Lou Lawson whose five-year vision of this event and tireless work in every step of weekly event execution gave life to the series, and blessed dozens of lives in our community. The planning of Sister Manning and Rev. Ryan was invaluable, as were all the sweet spirits of the women who graced the events with their attendance. As always, sincere thanks to The Sentinel-Echo and staff for the blessing they are in our community. Beyond the weekly events, may we also thank the church-sponsored Food Pantries and Clothing Ministries who worked together behind the scenes to reach new families in need through the series, and provide children with nourishing food and new clothes and shoes for school. Details on new upcoming events in the Women's Community Bible Study Series will be posted at Facebook.com/WomensBibleSeries, as dates are confirmed. Warmest thanks to all until we meet again for the next installment in the series!