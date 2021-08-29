Cancel
Environment

Forecast: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
As Hurricane Ida nears landfall in Louisiana today, the forecast for SWFL remains rather seasonal.

Expect a mostly dry, calm start with rain chances holding off until the afternoon and evening. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out.

Ida’s swell has kicked up beach and boating conditions though calmer conditions will return by this evening. There will still be an increased risk for rip currents today.

Regarding temperatures, seasonal highs in the low 90s are expected with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Hurricane Ida has rapidly intensified into a category 4 strength and will make landfall in southeastern Louisiana by tonight. The NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team will continue to keep you informed

