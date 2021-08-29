Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘As The World Turns’ actor Matthew Mindler dies, aged 19

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Mindler, the child actor of As The World Turns, has died at the age of 19. The actor was reported missing earlier this week having disappeared from the campus of Millersville University, Pennsylvania, where he was a first year student. A statement from Millersville University president Daniel A Wubah...

www.nme.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Steve Coogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millersville University#Child Actor#As The World Turns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPage Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

‘Our Idiot Brother’ actor Matthew Mindler, who died by suicide, struggled with ‘crippling anxiety,’ mom says

Matthew Mindler, the child star who appeared in 2011’s Our Idiot Brother, died by suicide — and his mother is speaking out about his struggle with anxiety. 19-year-old Mindler was a freshman at Millersville University in Lancaster County, Penn. He attended classes on Aug. 24 but was last seen at 8 p.m. that night — with surveillance video showing him leaving his dorm room and walking to a parking lot. On Wednesday, his family couldn’t reach him, triggering a search the next day. A team of 40 people combed the area and the former child star’s body was found Saturday in a wooded area in nearby Manor Township.
Mental Healthtalesbuzz.com

Matthew Mindler had anxiety for years before suicide: mom

Former child star Matthew Mindler suffered from “crippling anxiety” — but appeared to be enjoying his first days at college before his suicide, according to his mother, who said her “heart is crushed.”. Monica Mindler told TMZ that she kept in constant contact with her 19-year-old son when he started...
CelebritiesComplex

Former Child Actor Who Starred in Paul Rudd’s ‘Our Idiot Brother’ Reported Missing

Pennsylvania authorities are searching for Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who starred opposite Paul Rudd in 2011’s Our Idiot Brother. According to the Morning Call, the 19-year-old freshman at Millersville University has been missing for days and has not answered any phone calls from friends or family. Mindler was reportedly last seen walking from his residence hall to a campus parking lot at around 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, and was wearing a university hoodie, jeans, white sneakers, and a black backpack. Local police also confirmed the student had attended classes Monday and Tuesday.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

‘Spartacus’ Actor Francis “Frankie” Mossman Dies Aged 33

Actor Francis “Frankie” Mossman has passed away at the age of 33 in Sydney, Australia. Mossman was best known for his roles in shows like ‘Spartacus‘ and ‘The Horizon‘. The news was shared by Mossman’s family on a GoFundMe page which had been set up to fund Mossman’s return to...
CelebritiesEmpire

Actor Una Stubbs Dies, Aged 84

A performer who lit up the stage and screen whenever she appeared – and no matter the size of the venue or role – has died. Una Stubbs was 84. Born in 1937 in Leicestershire, Stubbs started her career dancing from a young age after her mother enrolled her in the La Roche school in Slough. She made her stage debut at the London Palladium and also parlayed her skills and bubbly personality into dancing on music TV series. From there, she moved on to become a popular personality in the world of game shows, especially Don't Say A Word, which eventually became the big hit Give Us A Clue.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.
New York City, NYShowbiz411

RIP Actor Michael Nader, 76, Past Star of “All My Children,” “Dynasty,” “As the World Turns”

Actor Michael Nader has died at age 76. Nader famously appeared on “Dynasty” as Joan Collins’ lover, Dex Dexter, and on “All My Children,” as Dmitri Marick. His earlier work included a stint on “As the World Turns.” Before that he had a recurring role on the TV series, “Gidget,” in the mid 60s (yes, opposite soon to be double Oscar winner Sally Field).
Celebrities1069morefm.com

Legendary actor Ed Asner dies at age 91

Hollywood legend Ed Asner has passed away at age 91. Asner’s death was confirmed by his family on his Twitter account Sunday morning in a statement which read: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Ed Asner, Renowned Character Actor, Dies at 91

“The world for me is divided into three spaces,” Ed Asner told AM New York in 2016. Those spaces: “Lou Grant, Up, and Elf.” While those are his most identifiable credits, they only hint at the breadth and depth of this consummate character actor and controversial activist, who died on Sunday at the age of 91.

Comments / 0

Community Policy