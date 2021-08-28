Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

New and confused

By agapi10 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 7 days ago

Hi all! I’m new here and have a question. I can not find the recipe discovery tab on my iPad. Any suggestions?. hi @agapi10 -- I'm using the free version and am not sure what you mean by the "recipe discovery tab." Posts: 7,706 Member. booboo1000 wrote: ». hi @agapi10...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Cutting Through Pandemic Confusion

A virtual news conference will be held Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 1 pm by Door County Public Health and local health systems to provide perspective and information intended to help cut through the pandemic confusion. Find details below to join the conference. Join from the meeting link. https://bcwi.webex.com/bcwi/j.php?MTID=ma7856b5a531f4fd01a93de5f50dc429c. Join by...
Internetmyfitnesspal.com

Blogging / Sending MFP Mail

So, I am a former member of SparkPeople. Their site closed on 8/17/21. I have been a member of MFP but was not active here. We brought over several hundred new (or previously signed up but not very active) members from SparkPeople and are attempting to run our Fall 5% Challenge. It is an 8-week Challenge where the members are broken into teams and work exercise/LTGL (Living the Good Life) activities together to 'race' to various 'destinations' ... if you want more information - please send me an e-mail. This question/post is not meant to recruit new members but to ask a question about MFP functionality.
Computersmyfitnesspal.com

The Importance of Verifying Database Entries

And beware, not even green checkmarks guarantee a good result!. I sometimes think these people are illiterate because how do they come up with these figures. I sometimes think these people are illiterate because how do they come up with these figures. i knew right away it was wrong but...
Technologymyfitnesspal.com

Accounts leaks. ¿Solutions?

Sorry, if the topic does not fit the section, we haven't seen another better place. After the myfitnesspal leak some of the accounts were exposed along with the passwords. When trying to access the account (after some time without using it) he tells us that the password has to be changed, the problem is that we no longer have access to the account of registration email and therefore we cannot do anything.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Dangerous Android malware is spreading — beware of text message scam

Cybersecurity researchers have found a text message scam affecting Android smartphone users with nasty malware known as FluBot, and it's reportedly spreading to various countries around the globe. The Android phishing scam has already branched out across Europe earlier this year, originally targeting users in Spain and spreading to the...
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Germany Halt The Use Of All COVID-19 Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook claims Germany halted the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks due safety concerns. There is no record of Germany suspending the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks. A spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health told Check Your Fact the claim was inaccurate.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Big Food Recall Involves Walmart- Check Your Pantry Now!

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a gigantic muffin recall due to Listeria contamination. These products have been sold at retailers that include Sam's Club, Walmart, Costco, Stop-N-Shop, and others. These products were manufactured by the Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A) Corporation and they are voluntarily recalling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy