Opinion: The kicker will be bigger than ever. Let’s use it for good.

Kalloch is an attorney working in public policy. He lives in Eugene. Last week, the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis reported that if tax collections come in as predicted, the richest 1% of Oregonians will get an average state surplus income tax credit—commonly known as the “kicker”—of nearly $17,000 when they file their taxes in 2022. Meanwhile, the Oregonian in the “middle 20%” of the income distribution will get a kicker worth about $420.

