Hurricane Ida's impact on college football

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Ida is nearing Louisiana as college football turns the calendar past the Week 0 games on Saturday. The storm is already having an impact on Week 1. LSU has moved practices to Houston as Ed Orgeron’s Tigers get ready to face UCLA in Los Angeles. LSU’s buses were packed for Houston on Saturday morning and the team left last night after a mock game. With evacuation traffic, however, the trip took much longer than usual.

