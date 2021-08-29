Cancel
Sasha Banks Breaks Silence On WWE Hiatus

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSasha Banks has not been on WWE programming for quite some time and was recently replaced by both Carmella and then ultimately ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch in the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match against then-champion Bianca Belair. While her absence has not been fully explained by Banks, WWE or anyone else for that matter, ‘The Boss’ has still very much been active. This bad Sasha Banks medical update was recently revealed.

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bad Medical Update Revealed

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE television since the build-up to SummerSlam, an event that she ultimately missed. This has left the WWE Universe and sports entertainment fans wondering when ‘The Boss’ will be back in town? Here is why Sasha Banks is ‘struggling’ during her WWE hiatus. In...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In 'Real Fight' With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, "Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?" Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘In Trouble’ With AEW Star?

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks 'In Trouble' With AEW Star?
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bianca Belair talks about Sasha Banks' status

SummerSlam has given us many surprises and not only with regard to the great return that appeared in the Main Event. Over the course of the long-awaited show, it was announced that Sasha Banks would not be taking to the event and would not be taking on the bitter rival, champion Bianca Belair.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bold Message To John Cena Leaks

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bold Message To John Cena Leaks
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Humiliates’ Goldberg In Video

Goldberg is one of those stars that you either love or you hate. Many people love Goldberg and many people hate the guy. This isn’t just a common running theme amongst fans young and old. This has been going on for years in the locker room as well. Some would find joy in Goldberg botching something or humiliating himself with a huge upset in a match. One star thinks that can happen and it will happen in less than ten seconds. WWE & AEW Getting Competition From New Company.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Update On Sasha Banks Returning To WWE

Sasha Banks was originally set to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, but Banks was pulled from the pay-per-view, and Becky Lynch ended up taking her place in the title match. Banks last competed at the August 7 WWE live event, and she is not currently cleared due to an unknown reason.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Is Sasha Banks Backstage At WWE SmackDown?, News On Damien Priest & Goldberg

According to a report from Pwinsider, Sasha Banks is not backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings. Banks hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the August 13th episode of SmackDown. As of this writing, there is no word on her status with the company. WWE is currently holding a fan...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks And Ronda Rousey React To NWA EmPowerrr

NWA EmPowerr took place last night, featuring an all-women’s PPV that was produced by Mickie James. The show saw Awesome Kong announce her retirement from the ring, along with Allysin Kay and Marti Belle becoming the new NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions. In the main event, Chelsea Green won the...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Punished’ By WWE For Sad Reason?

As many of you are aware of, Sasha Banks has been off of WWE programming for some time. The reason for this was first unknown, and then it was said that it was ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused reason for alarm with fans as they didn’t know what was happening. Sasha then missed more time in WWE. WWE had to say what was going on before fans lost their mind. We now know what’s going on and you won’t believe this….Paige WWE Return Match Revealed?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Bad’ Backstage Rumor Leaks

Rumors of whether or not ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks would show up to face now-former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ran rampant leading up to the highly hyped WWE pay-per-view event, SummerSlam 2021. At the end of it all though, Banks was not at the event and while Carmella showed up to originally fill in, that would be abandoned for a shock and surprising return as Becky Lynch came back to a WWE ring for the first time in a year. Sasha Banks ‘humiliated’ this WWE SummerSlam main eventer.
WWEComicBook

Watch: WWE's Sasha Banks Tries the One Chip Challenge on Hot Ones

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones to try the Paqui One Chip Challenge alongside host Sean Evans. The pair agreed at the start of the challenge that while only making it five minutes without reaching for a drink was labeled "Powerless," it was as far as either were willing to go. Despite struggling mightily, both "The Boss" and Evans managed to make it the full five minutes as you can see in the video.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Report: Sasha Banks Not At WWE SmackDown

An update on Sasha Banks. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Sasha Banks is not at WWE SmackDown in Phoenix, Arizona. Johnson notes, "the word making the rounds is she may have been pulled from WWE SummerSlam." There is no confirmation that Banks has been pulled from SummerSlam and WWE is still advertising her for the event. She is scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam.
WWE411mania.com

Becky Lynch Returns To WWE At Summerslam, Replaces Sasha Banks And Wins Smackdown Women’s Title (Pics, Video)

Sasha Banks was a no-show at tonight’s WWE Summerslam PPV and Bianca Belair ended up defending her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Carmella instead. At least, that’s what it seemed was going to happen, until Becky Lynch made her return to WWE to a huge ovation from the Las Vegas crowd. She then laid out Carmella and challenged Belair on the spot for a title match, which the champion accepted. In less than a minute, Lynch laid out Belair and won the title.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Talks About Using A Tornado DDT In A Scene For “The Mandalorian”

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was interviewed on “WWE: The Week” (see video below) and discussed using a Tornado DDT in a scene for the hit Disney+ show “The Mandalorian”. For those unaware, Banks plays the Koska Reeves character in season two of the series, noting that she suggested doing the move. She said,
WWEringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair Opens Up About Sasha Banks Missing WWE SummerSlam

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were engaged in a heated rivalry for the past month. They were also pulled from two house shows last weekend and there was concern that they might not make it for SummerSlam. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened as Sasha Banks didn’t appear for the...

