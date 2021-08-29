CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

First Alert Weather: A cooler week ahead with comfortable humidity levels, and a break from the rain

By Mark Holley
WSAW
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A cold front sets up Central Wisconsin for a splendid week ahead. Cooler and less humid with time to dry out. Hold onto your hats--breezy gusts near 25 mph heading into this afternoon. High temperatures near 77 this afternoon with comfortable humidity levels. Morning clouds will clear leading to mostly sunny skies by late morning. Tonight, mostly clear skies and a low temperature near the mid-50s.

