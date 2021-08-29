Quilt Patch Nails Are About To Be Everywhere This Fall

If you're looking for inspiration for a new cut or color to usher in the new season, you've come to the right place. With each change of a season comes another chance to reinvent ourselves, and this fall seems particularly charged. Whether it's due to something cosmic or you're looking to get over disappointment from the Hot Vax Summer that should've been, it feels like everyone is looking to do something new and different. Some people want to dye their hair after growing it out during the pandemic, while others want to shave it all off and start over. Whatever your style, the hair color and cut trends experts anticipate seeing this fall are about either starting fresh or building from the greatness that already exists.