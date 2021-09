Speculation has run rampant concerning the exact relationship status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West these days. Technically, their divorce is still being finalized, but the two have been seen coordinating their outfits together quite a lot in the last month amidst the rollout of West’s three Donda album listening parties. The emotional lyrics in the album and Kardashian’s public support lead many to wonder if they're back together. However, there's a third party allegedly connected to the question surrounding the couple’s relationship, and his name is Drake.