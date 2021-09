"For the avant-garde, it was liberating. It just changed everything." Submarine Ent. has debuted the doc trailer for Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz, about the exciting free jazz movement of the late 1950s and early 1960s. This music history documentary is opening in select theaters starting in September. This incredible music documentary focuses on a new form of jazz that began in 1959. This new jazz was separate from the happy sounding commercial jazz music that made jazz a well known music genre all over the world. This free jazz sound was angrier and more emotional because the music reflected the turbulent times. The musicians behind this free jazz sound were ignored by mainstream media and as a result created their own subculture. Today free jazz has the largest audience in its 50 year plus history. Fire Music will stand as the first serious film to capture the sights & sounds of one of the most innovative movements in music history. The trailer even includes a key quote about how this "should be on any serious music lover's must-see list."