'Extremely Dangerous' Teen Who Brutally Killed Father-Of-Two Jailed For Life

By Joseph Patrick
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old boy in the U.K. who brutally killed a young father of two children will serve at least 19 years in prison after being found guilty of murder. Byron Pollock, of Stevenage, England, was just 17 when he stabbed to death Christopher Hewett, 31, as the latter was walking to his sister's home at night on Feb. 12, the BBC reported.

