Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

One man dead in a Broward home, cops say. One woman charged with first-degree murder

By ORDER REPRINT
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA death investigation from Friday led to a Saturday arrest on a premeditated murder charge, Pembroke Pines police say. After about a day of searching, Pines cops arrested Michelle Gibb, 57. Pines police said Gibb was a temporary resident at the home in the 400 block of Northwest 106th Terrace where they found the body of a man at 6:54 p.m. Friday. Her permanent address is listed in Broward County court records as being in Big Pine Key.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Temporary Resident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy