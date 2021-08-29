Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Camera shootout

By Eric Zeman
Android Authority
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our reviews, we’ve already established that neither the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 nor the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the world’s best camera phone. With primarily 12MP shooters, Samsung’s foldables take average shots but don’t necessarily compare to the top camera phones in the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and its 108MP sensor. But how do the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 cameras fare when pitted directly against one another?

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Camera#Ois#Qualcomm#Isp#Dual Pixel Af#Ultra#Hdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Z Fold 3 cameras cease to function on unlocking bootloader

Most average and even high-power users are content with the hardware-software integration they get with their smartphone, especially when you’re talking about something as expensive as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. But then there is a league of users who feel the urge of unlocking the bootloader and rooting the foldable smartphone to unleash its ultimate potential. Samsung usually makes it difficult to gain root access to its devices, but now with its premium device, the marque has made it feature curtailed too.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

5G Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are arriving today to some consumers in this one country

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are supposed to be released on August 27th. But several people in the U.K. who pre-ordered one of the two foldables have received their new handset today making them a full week early. TechRadar says that 11 consumers who pre-ordered the Galaxy Z Fold 3 had it arrive today. Another person who reserved a Galaxy Z Flip 3 last week also was surprised to find that the clamshell foldable was delivered today.
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Galaxy A13 5G: Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone price leaked

Samsung is bringing 5G access to more affordable Galaxy devices with each passing year. Currently,. A22 5G is the cheapest 5G offering from the company in India. The phone was launched in July at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. However, this may change soon and Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone could cost even lower.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

New Numbers Are In, The Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 Are Crushing It

A couple of days ago, we reported that Samsung received around 450,000 pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3… in Korea. Based on that report, the company expected up to 800,000 pre-orders. Well, the new numbers are in, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 managed to do even better than that.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Note 20 and more are on sale at Amazon.com

We start today’s deals with several Android devices that are currently on sale. First up, we have the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s up for grabs starting at $650 when you go for the entry-level variant. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, this model is getting a 19 percent discount on its Phantom Violet color option, meaning that you can get yours with $150 savings. This is still one of the most powerful devices in the market, and it packs a 6.2-inch display, a triple camera setup with a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP Wide-angle, a 64MP telephoto camera, and more.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Xiaomi Mi 12: 6 things we want to see from Xiaomi's 2022 flagship

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was the first Snapdragon 888 phone announced anywhere, revealed in December 2020 and hitting global markets in early 2021. Xiaomi’s flagship offered a number of standout features, including a QHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, Harman Kardon-tuned speakers, and fast wired and wireless charging. That’s not to say...
TechnologyPhone Arena

Feature added to 5G Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 saves their batteries from an early demise

Samsung's new foldable models, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, both ship with the One UI 3.1.1interface on top of Android 11. This is a minor update over One UI 3.1 but one of the additional features is designed to give your phone's battery a nice long life. Called Protect battery, it is found on most Samsung Galaxy tablets and works by preventing the battery on your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 from charging beyond 85%.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be the latest victim of the global chip shortage

Samsung might only start mass-producing the Galaxy S21 FE in September. The company could delay the phone’s launch to October or November. Samsung is also reportedly cutting shipment targets due to the global chip shortage. We recently heard from a tipster that Samsung could launch the highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Specs Comparison

The foldable phones by Samsung which transform into tablets reached the third generation and now the Korean giant literally dominates the foldable niche in the global market. The latest model is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, it is the most powerful flagship by Samsung. But is it worth spending more for a foldable or you can actually get a better device if you go for the top-tier but more traditional Galaxy S21 Ultra? This comparison between their specifications will shed some light and clear your ideas in regards.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Another big Samsung phone could come without a charger

It seems Samsung is serious about dropping chargers from its phones, as following the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 range and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launching without one, it now seems that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE probably won’t come with one either. We’ve come to that...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra revisited: This year's Galaxy Note

With no Galaxy Note 21 this year, the Galaxy S21 Ultra remains Samsung’s premium smartphone option in 2021 — outside of its swanky foldable products, of course. But the Z Fold 3 is prohibitively expensive for most consumers, while the Z Flip 3 doesn’t offer the same power-user experience as Samsung’s Note and Ultra products.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Samsung's 200MP monster camera could be announced tomorrow

An unexpected Twitter leak from today has told us to watch out for a special announcement from Samsung tomorrow, focusing on its camera tech innovation—namely for the unveiling of the new ISOCELL HP1 and ISOCELL GN5 sensors. The news of Samsung's internal development of new-and-improved camera sensors featuring some big...

Comments / 0

Community Policy