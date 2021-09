Khloe Kardashian lost the weight, but not the ego, people said. The reality now looks like someone who made sure she lost the baggage she did not want, and would maintain it this way if she has the chance. However, while people are celebrating her losing weight and looking fit these days, they cannot stand her high and mighty attitude back in 2019, where she essentially forgot herself and made a fatphobic statement. TikTok made sure that moment is immortalized and is now going viral once more.