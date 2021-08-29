Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

These 10 Universities Have the Most Valuable Dropouts

By Brandon Gomez, CNBC
NBC New York
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome say a college diploma is the start to a long, successful career. Billionaires like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg might disagree. The two ex-Harvardians are among the world's most famous college dropouts ⁠— but certainly not the only people who have left school to make it big elsewhere. Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell left the University of Texas at age 19, for example, while Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison dropped out of the University of Illinois.

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Micky Arison
Person
Jan Koum
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Dustin Moskovitz
Person
Larry Ellison
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#York College#Columbia University#Ex Harvardians#Dell Technologies#The University Of Texas#Oracle Co Founder#Non Harvard#Google#Hawaiian#Forbes#Dreamworks Pictures#Twitter Co Founder#The University Of Miami#Carnival Cruises#Nba#Miami Heat#Sci Fi Series#San Jos State University#Yahoo#Ukranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy