Fifteen Pap Smear Tweets That Made Us Want To Cancel Our Gyno Appointments

None of us want to go through the annual pap smear, alas, it's not really a choice. We need to make sure everything is all good p in the hood, and hopefully, our gyno is good enough to emotionally walk us through it. That still doesn't mean we can't complain about it. The ladies of Twitter have a lot to say about the dreaded pap smear, and these tweets are clever as hell. They might just make you laugh before or next pap smear. Bt once o have to go through with it, we can't promise you'll still be laughing. Have a look.