Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...Cook and Lake Counties in Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Greenwood fire continues to burn in the Superior National Forest in northeast Minnesota. The fire is located near Greenwood Lake, or approximately 15 miles southwest of Isabella. The fire is estimated to be 26,000 acres with 14% containment. While significant fire growth is not expected on Sunday and Monday, the fire will continue producing smoke within the existing fire perimeter. Also, additional smoke will be produced during fire suppression activities. In addition to the Greenwood fire, fires just across the border in the Canadian Quetico Provincial Park continue to burn with no containment and will also contribute to smoke concentrations. West to northwest winds throughout Sunday and Monday are expected to carry the smoke to the east and southeast of the fires. Rainfall on Friday through Sunday temporarily reduced smoke and the fine particle concentrations below alert level in most areas, but fire and smoke activity are expected increase again as the area around the fires dries out. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across Lake and Cook counties through Monday evening. This area includes Isabella, Silver Bay, Lutsen, Schroeder, Tofte Grand Marais, and the Grand Portage Tribal Nation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPARDNESS ACTIONS Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign-up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find additional information about health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and- health.