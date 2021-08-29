Cancel
Kanye Finally Released Donda And Fans Are Already So Into It

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter multiple delays, Donda has finally arrived. Kanye West’s long-awaited tenth studio album was originally set to be released in July, but the drop date kept getting pushed back as the rapper continued touching up the album while hosting giant listening parties. But on Sunday, Aug. 29, West’s fans woke up to a surprise, as the album was finally surprise-released on all streaming platforms. These tweets about Kanye West releasing Donda capture fans’ excitement that his new music is finally here.

