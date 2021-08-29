Kanye Finally Released Donda And Fans Are Already So Into It

Kanye West released his tenth studio album, Donda, early Sunday morning. The long-awaited album, which missed a total of four different release dates over more than a year, went through approval issues at the last minute which caused it to be delayed to Sunday morning. It was intended to release after West’s third listening party for the album, which took place at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, August 26. West has since claimed that his record label, Universal Music Group, released the album without his permission. As such, it remains to be seen if the album will continue to see updates in the coming days.