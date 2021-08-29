Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

A space without human development

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen speaking of the Normal Superior –of any municipality- it is assumed that we are talking about excellence and comprehensive training, but the reality in the particular case of Ibagué is totally different. The ENSI (Escuela Normal Superior de Ibagué) is going to become a squared space that, without recreational use scenarios, will condemn students to little or no development of soft skills and beware, this column is not one of resentment, it is sense of belonging.

www.theclevelandamerican.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education System#Political Constitution#Ensi#Coexistence#Afro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Two experiments to help Humans “Go Farther / Stay Longer” in Space

When the Space X23 rocket launches on August 28th to resupply the International Space Station, it will carry two experiments designed to sustain humans as they go farther and stay longer in deep space: A physical science investigation known as DEvice for the study of Critical Liquids and Crystallization - Directional Solidification Insert-Reflight (DSI-R), and a Space biology experiment known as the Advanced Plant EXperiment-08 (APEX-08).
Inside Indiana Business

IDOE Developing Student Success Dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Education is developing a new framework and dashboard to help monitor the state’s success in educating students and preparing them for life after high school graduation. The IDOE says the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed system hopes to provide a comprehensive view of school and student performance. The Indiana General Assembly directed the IDOE and the State Board of Education to develop a dashboard that “promotes transparency and multiple student measures, including longitudinal measures.”
HealthPosted by
Indy100

Philosopher Noam Chomsky’s view that unvaccinated people should be ‘isolated’ sparks debate

Philosopher Noam Chomsky has sparked a heated debate by arguing that those who do not get vaccines should be “isolated” from others. In a wide ranging interview recorded in June in which he answered audience submitted questions, Chomsky offered his views on mandating vaccines and said that while he disagreed with the policy he thought those who refused jabs should isolate because they become “a danger to the community”. The clip has resurfaced on social media today and is causing controversy.
ScienceFrederick News-Post

Research looks to outer space to learn about human health on Earth

As an oncologist, Adam Dicker has seen how cancer treatments can pummel the body to knock out tumors, sometimes leading to deteriorating bones, more infections, and haywire sleep cycles. But others have observed similar ailments in a group of healthy people: astronauts who spend time in space. Next year, Dicker...
Collegesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Admissions open for MIT-WPU's M. Tech program

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/SRV Media):Further, the Chemical Engineering program also admits 18 students and majorly tracks waterwastewater treatment, energy engineering, biochemical engineering, computational fluid dynamics, and so on. Students pursuing Environmental Engineering can gain exposure to the application of AI in Plume Modelling and Behaviour, air quality forecasting, risk analysis for sensitive receptors, and biodegradation of recalcitrant organics to name a few. Additionally, the students also have access to state-of-the-art labs to gain practical insights.
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

Biss signed an agreement to provide a space for APADEA

The mayor of Rawson, Damián Biss and the reference of the Association of Autistic Parents (APADEA), Mirta Pugh signed an agreement through which the Municipality provides a space so that “those responsible for APADEA can assist children, it is very I am pleased to be able to offer you this space ”, highlighted the municipal coordinator of the Disability area, Rocío Duarte.
Los Angeles County, CAedsource.org

Teachers face the challenges of returning to the classroom

Teachers are returning to the classroom with mixed feelings of excitement and anxiety as they ease students back into classrooms after 17 months of distance learning, according to a panel of educators during an EdSource Roundtable Discussion, the second in a new series. They say they have their work cut...
Santa Barbara, CAfielding.edu

Douvan Alumni Award for Human Development and Social Justice 2021 - Recipient Announcement

The Douvan Alumni Award for Human Development and Social Justice is given to Fielding doctoral graduates from the School of Leadership Studies (formerly the School of Human and Organizational Development and the School of Educational Leadership for Change) that reflect the memory and themes of now passed faculty Libby Douvan’s scholarship: feminist scholarship and practice; human development; support for those on the margins of society.
Educationalbuquerqueexpress.com

ITM Global receives DL-ELETS award for Excellence

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/SRV Media): ITM Global School, the only International School in Gwalior-Chambal region who offers Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) in its curriculum; is the recipient of the DL-ELETS Award for Excellence in International Curriculum Practices at the 19th World Education Summit 2021. ITM Global Students...
Worcester, MAWPI News

28 Years of Connections: Welcoming the Class of 2025

DEPARTMENT(S): — In 1993, WPI welcomed members of the incoming class to campus during the EMSEP (Excellence in Math, Science, and Engineering) Pre-Orientation Program, which was designed to help students of color adjust to WPI’s campus and persist through college. As WPI evolved, the EMSEP Pre-Orientation Program became known asConnections. Although the name of the program changed, the purpose and core values remained the same.

Comments / 0

Community Policy