A space without human development

When speaking of the Normal Superior –of any municipality- it is assumed that we are talking about excellence and comprehensive training, but the reality in the particular case of Ibagué is totally different. The ENSI (Escuela Normal Superior de Ibagué) is going to become a squared space that, without recreational use scenarios, will condemn students to little or no development of soft skills and beware, this column is not one of resentment, it is sense of belonging.