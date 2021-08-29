Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsboro, NC

North Woods Neighbors Make Headway in Their Fight To Preserve Land

By Chatham News + Record
chapelboro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after pledging to assist property owners in Pittsboro’s North Woods neighborhood with their campaign to redirect the impending North Chatham Park Way road, Pittsboro’s board of commissioners appears to have made good on its promise after insisting the N.C. Dept. of Transportation reevaluate the highway’s planned alignment and more seriously consider a trajectory through Chatham Park-owned land.

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsboro, NC
Government
County
Chatham County, NC
Chatham County, NC
Government
City
Pittsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Land#Headway#The N C Dept#Transportation#Ncdot#The News Record#Raleigh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy