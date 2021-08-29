North Woods Neighbors Make Headway in Their Fight To Preserve Land
Two weeks after pledging to assist property owners in Pittsboro’s North Woods neighborhood with their campaign to redirect the impending North Chatham Park Way road, Pittsboro’s board of commissioners appears to have made good on its promise after insisting the N.C. Dept. of Transportation reevaluate the highway’s planned alignment and more seriously consider a trajectory through Chatham Park-owned land.chapelboro.com
