We must be persistent in the 2021-22 school year

By Editorials
Paterson Times
Paterson Times
 5 days ago
I want to write this communique to welcome back our students, teachers and staff. The 2020-21 school year was challenging to say the least. The 2021-22 school year will undoubtedly present its own share of challenges. I must note that I am writing this letter as a student. On September...

Paterson Times

Paterson Times

Paterson, NJ
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ.

Claremont, CAclaremont-courier.com

For students: Sound advice for a productive 2021-22 school year

The COVID-19 pandemic of the last nearly year and a half has changed so much about the world as we know it – likely leaving some changes as a permanent mark on our culture and society. While many of us are still wondering if we’ll ever find a “new normal,” ,” we’re still preparing to move forward with life in the best and safest ways possible at the moment.
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

Entire Ar-We-Va Teaching Staff Returns For 2021-22 School Year

Classes begin next week for the Ar-We-Va Community School District, and the school will be bringing its entire teaching staff into the new year. According to Superintendent, Jeff Kruse, one of the chief benefits of working in a smaller school is the sense of community among teachers, students and families. He says the fact that none of their educators or administrators chose to leave for a larger district is proof of that.
EducationLancaster Online

Cocalico board affirms mask-optional policy for 2021-22 school year

When: Cocalico school board meeting, Aug. 23. What: About 50 parents and community members attended the meeting. Board President Kevin Eshleman affirmed the district’s current policy that masks will continue to be optional and that nothing has changed since the plan was approved. As classes start today, there have been no amendments or changes to the plan. Eshleman noted that some students attended open houses with masks and some without, and it was great to see the students either way.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Duluth Public Schools will require masks for 2021-22 school year

Duluth Public Schools will require masks during the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent John Magas announced at a school board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24. As part of ISD 709’s Safe Learning Plan, all people age 2 and older will be required to wear face masks in district buildings. In addition, federal mask regulations mandate masks on all public transportation, including school buses. People who are unable to wear masks due to a medical or mental health condition or other disability are exempt from the requirement.
Educationthekirkwoodcall.com

KHS 2021-22 start of school year plans

TKC spoke with KHS Principal Dr. Mike Havener about upcoming school year plans. Havener said many of these plans are based on the school environment being mask-mandatory and are subject to change. He also emphasized that plans differ between the high school, middle school and elementary school levels. Masks. KSD...
Washington Statepointandshoreland.com

Washington Local Schools release return-to-learn safety plan for 2021/22 school year

Washington Local Schools has released guidelines for students returning to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Students in grades kindergarten through sixth will be required to wear masks at all times on school grounds, except for when eating lunch or during recess. In grades seven through 12, masks are strongly recommended for all, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, except on…
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Superintendents share district opening plans for 2021-22 school year

The planned start of the 2021-22 school year means ‘near normal’ in Wadena County area school districts. Open houses are planned, school boards have approved the opening plans, sports practices started and new teachers are completing orientations. With school about two weeks away and COVID-19 cases increasing, these are the...
Monroe City, MOlakegazette.net

Students eager to begin 2021-22 school year in new building

The 2021-22 school year began promptly at 8 a.m. on August 23 at the Monroe City R-1 School. This year the elementary and middle school began the new year in a new building, utilizing new office spaces, classrooms and a cafeteria. Middle School Principal Troy Patterson explained the first day, stating, “I thought the first day went really well, especially since the bus drop-off and pick up changed this year.”
Bellevue, IAbellevueheraldleader.com

POTENTIAL OPENING FOR THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR

POTENTIAL OPENING FOR THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR at the Bellevue Community School District: Elementary Special Education Teacher The Bellevue Community School District is seeking an innovative, passionate, and energetic individual for the position of Elementary Special Education Teacher at the elementary level. Please submit materials in one of the following three ways; Email all relevant materials to Tom Meyer-Superintendent @ tommeyer@bellevue.k12.ia.us, Send information by mail to the following address: Bellevue Community School District, Tom Meyer, Superintendent, 1601 State Street, Bellevue, IA 52031, Apply via Teach Iowa at www.educateiowa.gov/teach-iowa Other contact information: 563-872-4001 (Ext. 4) Positions will be open until filled. It is the policy of the Bellevue Community School District not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, gender identity, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age or disability in its educational programs, services, or employment practices.
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

UPDATED: With hugs and masks, MCPS begins 2021-22 school year

Montgomery County’s 160,000 public school students returned to schools on Monday, most for the first time in more than a year. Donning masks, as required, students high-fived and hugged as they arrived at their schools, rejoicing in as close to a “return to normal” as possible in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Irvine, CAirvinestandard.com

Back to school

The Irvine Unified School District is now in its third academic year since COVID-19 began impacting teaching, learning and the student experience. “Now, more than ever, it is imperative that all of our students feel they are welcome, respected and supported,” Superintendent Terry Walker says of the district’s 36,000 students who returned to school last month.
Waynesboro, PAWaynesboro Record-Herald

'Our staff is doing a great job' WASD starts 2021-22 school year

For students, it’s that time of year again for hitting the books and studying hard for exams. For the Waynesboro Area School District, things are off to a good start since returning to the classrooms on Aug. 25. “Things are going fairly well, there are always little snags here and...
Albany County, NYaltamontenterprise.com

BKW adopts layered-mitigation opening plan for 2021-22 school year

HILLTOWNS — Berne-Knox-Westerlo students will be making a full in-person return to school on Sept. 8 and, in preparation, the district’s board of education adopted a layered-mitigation opening plan that will allow the school to adjust the severity its health and safety protocols according to updated, local COVID-19 data. Over...
Educationmetrokids.com

10 Commandments for a Great School Year

1. Thou shalt set a proper bedtime. It can be difficult to transition from the long, fun-filled days of summer to the more rigid schedule of fall. Start a week or two early. Get back into the habit of going to bed early and rising at the appropriate time. Maybe even add 15 or 20 minutes to the morning scramble time to ease the pressure. Select clothing the night before. Eat breakfast together. Your children will arrive at school ready to start the day.

