We must be persistent in the 2021-22 school year

POTENTIAL OPENING FOR THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR at the Bellevue Community School District: Elementary Special Education Teacher The Bellevue Community School District is seeking an innovative, passionate, and energetic individual for the position of Elementary Special Education Teacher at the elementary level. Please submit materials in one of the following three ways; Email all relevant materials to Tom Meyer-Superintendent @ tommeyer@bellevue.k12.ia.us, Send information by mail to the following address: Bellevue Community School District, Tom Meyer, Superintendent, 1601 State Street, Bellevue, IA 52031, Apply via Teach Iowa at www.educateiowa.gov/teach-iowa Other contact information: 563-872-4001 (Ext. 4) Positions will be open until filled. It is the policy of the Bellevue Community School District not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, gender identity, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age or disability in its educational programs, services, or employment practices.