Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers odds, picks and prediction

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-1) host the West Division rival Calgary Stampeders (1-2) in the final game of the CFL’s Week 4. Kickoff at IG Field is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers odds and lines and make our best CFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Stampeders entered the win column for the first time in the 2021 season with a 28-22 home victory over the Montreal Alouettes last week. QB Jake Maier stepped in for the injured Bo Levi Mitchell to go 16-for-29 for 304 yards and 1 touchdown against 2 interceptions.

Winnipeg suffered its first loss of the season last week in falling 30-23 on the road against the Toronto Argonauts. Blue Bombers QB Zach Collaros passed for 204 yards and 2 TD with 1 INT while RB Brady Oliveira had 7 carries for 28 yards.

Stampeders at Blue Bombers odds, spread and lines

Odds via Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Money line: Stampeders +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Blue Bombers -320 (bet $320 to win $100)

Stampeders +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Blue Bombers -320 (bet $320 to win $100) Against the spread/ATS: Stampeders +6.5 (-116) | Blue Bombers -6.5 (-117)

Stampeders +6.5 (-116) | Blue Bombers -6.5 (-117) Total: 44.5 (O: -113 | U: -120)

Stampeders at Blue Bombers odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Blue Bombers 25, Stampeders 17

The Blue Bombers should get back on track following last week’s upset loss but it’s best to PASS on the expensive money line.

Bombers RB Andrew Harris (calf), the MVP of the 2019 Grey Cup, is questionable to make his season debut but WR Nic Demski (hip) was ruled out and WRs Drew Wolitarsky (thorax) and Rasheed Bailey (knee) are both questionable. The injuries would likely hamper Collaros and the Winnipeg passing attack and anything can happen in a low-scoring game.

Maier impressed last week but that was the rookie’s first CFL game. He’ll face a tougher test Sunday.

Back the BLUE BOMBERS -6.5 (-117) to win by 7 or more points. They have the advantage in the quarterback matchup and will in the ground attack if Harris is able to suit up for his season debut.

Bet the UNDER 44.5 (-120) with Maier likely to struggle against the reigning Grey Cup champs.

The Stamps put up just 29 points over their first two games of the season and caught Montreal by surprise last week. The Bombers have a week of film on Maier to prep for the Week 4 matchup.

