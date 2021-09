A bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives that aims to change how Social Security payments are calculated. Social Security currently adjusts payments annually for cost of living. Experts say that retirees could see a 6.2% hike to benefits in 2022, the biggest increase in decades. But inflation could also undercut this increase. And the Fair COLA for Seniors Act of 2021 wants to mandate Social Security to use the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E) to calculate the true rising costs for seniors and the disabled. Let’s break down how this could affect your Social Security payment.