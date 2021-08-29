Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino County, CA

Another Voice: A worthwhile effort, Part 3

By Crispin B. Hollinshead
Ukiah Daily Journal
 5 days ago

In “A Worthwhile Effort, part 2”, I estimated that a 50% reduction in carbon emissions within Mendocino County requires increasing renewable production about 450 megawatts (MW) by 2030, averaging 60MW per year. Locating this additional production within the county would avoid expensive grid upgrades to transport the expanded load, and increase local power resiliency. The latest IPCC report suggests decreasing grid reliability as the climate emergency grows. Fires this summer have already caused wide spread Public Safety Power Shutdowns across northern California, although most of Mendocino County has been unaffected so far.

www.ukiahdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Mendocino County, CA
Business
State
California State
Mendocino County, CA
Government
Mendocino County, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
County
Mendocino County, CA
Local
California Government
Ukiah, CA
Government
City
Ukiah, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Stations#Power Systems#Urban Areas#Ipcc#City Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy