Another Voice: A worthwhile effort, Part 3

In “A Worthwhile Effort, part 2”, I estimated that a 50% reduction in carbon emissions within Mendocino County requires increasing renewable production about 450 megawatts (MW) by 2030, averaging 60MW per year. Locating this additional production within the county would avoid expensive grid upgrades to transport the expanded load, and increase local power resiliency. The latest IPCC report suggests decreasing grid reliability as the climate emergency grows. Fires this summer have already caused wide spread Public Safety Power Shutdowns across northern California, although most of Mendocino County has been unaffected so far.