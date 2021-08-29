Recreation Center Closed for Annual Maintenance

MESQUITE, NV (Dept. of Athletics & Leisure Services) — The Mesquite Recreation Center will be closed for annual maintenance, repairs, cleaning and special project work, August 28 – September 7, 2021 and will not be available for public use. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” said Zach Robison, Recreation Manager “these scheduled maintenance activities are essential and necessary to maintain a quality, clean and safe facility for our patrons.” The Mesquite Recreation Center will re-open Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 5:00AM.