Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesquite, NV

Recreation Center Closed for Annual Maintenance

By Abbey Snow
Mesquite Local News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMESQUITE, NV (Dept. of Athletics & Leisure Services) — The Mesquite Recreation Center will be closed for annual maintenance, repairs, cleaning and special project work, August 28 – September 7, 2021 and will not be available for public use. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” said Zach Robison, Recreation Manager “these scheduled maintenance activities are essential and necessary to maintain a quality, clean and safe facility for our patrons.” The Mesquite Recreation Center will re-open Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 5:00AM.

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deuce#The Outdoor Pool#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy