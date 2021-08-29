'Not going to get better': CNN meteorologist warns as Ida moves

Sunday afternoon, Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans, leaving the city devastated. With the city flooded and without power, it is said to be the strongest hurricane in the past 165 years. For 16 hours, Ida whirled relentlessly, not weakening over land as researchers expected. Days before, Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans advised civilians to “hunker down” and to not leave their houses. Civilians were warned to not visit the hospitals or seek police or ambulance services until the storm calmed.