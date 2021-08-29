CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Not going to get better': CNN meteorologist warns as Ida moves

By CNN
wfft.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one person is dead as Hurricane Ida moves inland along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, officials said Sunday night. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said it received reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. CDT of a person injured from a fallen tree in Prairieville, Louisiana, about 18 minutes southeast of Baton Rouge. Deputies arrived and confirmed the victim's death, the APSO said in a statement on Facebook. It's the first death reported from the storm.

