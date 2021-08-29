Were Meghan And Harry Seriously Considering Postponing Their Oprah Interview?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filmed their interview with Oprah Winfrey in early 2020, and the special would air on CBS on March 7. At the time, Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, had been in the hospital, according to USA Today. There was concern around the 99-year-old's health as he had been hospitalized for nearly one month. He was first admitted to King Edward VII due to an infection in February, but was transferred to St. Bartholomew's where he underwent a heart procedure. Many were very concerned about Philip's health around this time, and questions about whether or not Harry and Meghan would postpone the airing of their Oprah interview were plentiful.