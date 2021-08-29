Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West Fans Bask In The Glory That Is "DONDA"

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West has been teasing DONDA for well over a year now although his rollout truly started going back in July when he said the album would come out on July 23rd. After showcasing an unfinished album, Kanye immediately got to work and delivered a much more fleshed-out project during the second listening party. Despite all of this, Kanye still wasn't pleased enough to drop the album. On Thursday, he had his third listening party which came with some bizarre changes that polarized fans.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bask#Fivio Foreign#Kanye West Fans#Playboi Carti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Soulja Boy disses Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage in Twitter rant

Soulja Boy has called out Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian in an expletive-filled rant on Twitter after he was allegedly cut from Donda. The 31-year-old “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper – real name is DeAndre Cortez Way – claims his vocals didn’t make the final cut for West’s album, even though he was allegedly asked to record a verse for the track “Remote Control”.When Donda was surprise released on 29 August, Soulja Boy shared what appears to be a screenshot of a chat between West and him, which suggested he was set to appear in the song...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Drake Shows Instagram Love To Soulja Boy Amid Kanye West Spat

Drake is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated Certified Lover Boy while he puts the finishing touches on the album. Going over the mastered tracks with Carnage, he took to his Instagram Story and put a filter on Drizzy lacing him with the classic ’07 Soulja Boy shades.
CelebritiesNBC San Diego

Kanye West Stuns Fans by Recreating Kim Kardashian Wedding at ‘Donda' Listening Event

Kanye West's latest "Donda" listening event ended with quite the bang. On Thursday, Aug. 26, fans joined the rapper at Chicago's Soldier Field for the long-awaited album's third listening party. Viewers of the event, which was mostly centered around a replica of the star's childhood home, were stunned by the final song, when West appeared to be set on fire and then was greeted by a bride with a veil-concealed face who many social media users were quick to assume was either his ex Kim Kardashian or a look-alike.
EntertainmentNME

Fans can customise songs from Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ album with new stem player

Kanye West has launched a $200 (£145) ‘Donda Stem Player’ that allows consumers to rework songs from his forthcoming album. According to information on his website, users can manipulate songs using the player by separating parts of the compositions and tweaking the sounds. Among the features is the ability to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” and “split any song into stems’.
Entertainmentudiscovermusic.com

Kanye West Announces ‘Donda Stem Player,’ Allowing Fans To Rework His Album

Kanye West has launched a $200 ‘Donda Stem Player’ that allows consumers to rework songs from his forthcoming album. According to information on his website, users can manipulate songs using the player by separating parts of the compositions and tweaking the sounds. Among the features is the ability to “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” and “split any song into stems’.
Chicago, ILtheface.com

In photos: Kanye West’s DONDA event in Chicago

Last night (26/​08/​21), THE FACE attended Kanye West’s third listening party for DONDA in Chicago. At the centre of the Soldier Field venue was a church-like building, which is thought to have been inspired by Kanye’s childhood home in Chicago. Black SUVs and masked performers circled the house throughout the playback.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Kanye West Finally Releases New Album 'DONDA'

After a lengthy delay, Kanye West has officially released his latest studio album, DONDA. Clocking in at almost two hours, the 26-track project features high-profile guest contributions from JAY-Z, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Baby Keem, Vory, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch and the late Pop Smoke. Dr. Donda West, Ye’s late mother and the album’s namesake, can also be heard speaking throughout the album, delivering messages about family and teaching the right values to your kids.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West On Pace To Make Billboard History With "DONDA"

Over the past few weeks, there's been a massive debate about who would win a battle of first-week sales:Drake or Kanye West. Drizzy, of course, took home the Billboard Artist Of The Decade Award, an accolade earned from an unmatched run and plenty of Billboard-topping singles and albums. This morning's release of DONDA means that we won't have the epic showdown between the commercial giants but Kanye's still bound to do some massive numbers.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Album Stream: Kanye West – Donda

It is safe to say that this ride has truly been a wild one and it is unlikely that we’ll see anything truly like it until Kanye West releases another album. More than a month ago, fans began to tweet about a mystery event that involved the Chicago native in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hours later, one thing became clear. Kanye West is coming and he’s returning quickly. At least, he was returning quickly by Kanye West standards. Not long thereafter, West moved his operation to Atlanta, Georgia for not one but two sold-out listening sessions. Jay-Z verses and surprise appearances from Westside Gunn included, it appeared that fans were excited but unsure if the album would ever come. This weekend, the GRAMMY winner calmed those concerns.
CelebritiesNME

Kanye West has turned in ‘DONDA’ to streaming services

Kanye West has reportedly turned in his long-awaited 10th album ‘DONDA’ for release on streaming services this weekend. According to HITS Daily Double, the album will finally see the light of day at some point today (August 28). HITS’ sources claim that Kanye has delivered ‘DONDA’ to DSPS once before,...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Kanye West Shares New ‘Donda’ Merchandise by Balenciaga

Kanye West has delivered new merchandise celebrating the arrival of Donda. The new collection, which the kanyewest.com site proclaims is “Engineered by Balenciaga,” includes four items: a black, long sleeve t-shirt emblazoned with the year 2024 and the presidential seal, seemingly a nod to another presidential run; a black, long sleeve t-shirt that includes an image of his mother’s home; a black mask that comes with zippered eye holes, and a black baseball cap.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Jay-Z Breathe Fire Into "Love All" From "Certified Lover Boy"

For a minute there, fans were uncertain ifCertified Lover Boy would actually arrive. On the heels of Kanye West's "gotcha" Donda release dates, Hip Hop fans were frustrated when 12:00 a.m. turned the clock and CLB wasn't on streaming services. However, it was about 30 minutes prior that Drake revealed his tracklist on Instagram along with the news that the project was set for release later than fans believed.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Says "GOAT TALK 3" Is Harder Than "DONDA"

Kanye West's DONDA is one of the more divisive albums in recent memory. Depending on who is asked, Ye's tenth studio album is either a genuine masterpiece or a misguided mess. Of course, it goes without saying that polarization has become one of the defining characteristics of a Kanye rollout, as many of his albums tend to evoke strong responses from both parties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy