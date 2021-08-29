Kanye West Fans Bask In The Glory That Is "DONDA"

It is safe to say that this ride has truly been a wild one and it is unlikely that we’ll see anything truly like it until Kanye West releases another album. More than a month ago, fans began to tweet about a mystery event that involved the Chicago native in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hours later, one thing became clear. Kanye West is coming and he’s returning quickly. At least, he was returning quickly by Kanye West standards. Not long thereafter, West moved his operation to Atlanta, Georgia for not one but two sold-out listening sessions. Jay-Z verses and surprise appearances from Westside Gunn included, it appeared that fans were excited but unsure if the album would ever come. This weekend, the GRAMMY winner calmed those concerns.