The second season of FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” based on the Jemaine Clement & Taika Waititi film of the same name, was one of the biggest TV hits of 2020, even landing a surprising (but totally deserved) Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Series. It’s a show that more people seem to be finding every day, and FX is confident enough in its long-term success that they’ve already renewed it for a fourth season in advance of the premiere of the third, this Thursday, September 2nd. After too long away from the bloodsuckers of Staten Island, it’s comforting to report that the program is as funny as ever, even reflecting some uncertainty about where to go and what to do next in its narrative. Being insecure sucks during a lifetime—imagine it for an eternity.