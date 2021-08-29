Hurricane Ida strengthens to Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds before landfall
Good morning, Hurricane Ida grew in strength overnight and as it approached landfall Sunday had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Here's a look at the latest Ida news this morning, we'll be back later today with more updates.
Catastrophic wind damage and life-threatening storm surge were among the key concerns cited in this morning's forecast after experts got a look at how Hurricane Ida grew overnight.
The storm was about 100 miles southeast of Houma at 7 a.m. Sunday , moving to the northwest at about 15 mph.
Meteorologists said storm-surge inundation of 9 feet or greater "is imminent somewhere within the area from Burns Point to Ocean Springs, Miss."
As Hurricane Ida grew overnight , so did the threat from wind damage.
The southeast coast of Louisiana is under threat of catastrophic damage as the storm makes landfall in the next few hours, but hurricane-force winds are also expected along the entire coast, including New Orleans.
Here are some more details on the expected storm surge and rainfall totals.
Storm surge: Forecasts indicated storm surge could reach these heights if the peak surge occurs near high tide;
- Port Fourchon, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River...12-16 ft
- Morgan City, LA to Port Fourchon, LA...8-12 ft
- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Bay St. Louis, MS including Lake Borgne...8-12 ft
- Burns Point, LA to Morgan City, LA...6-9 ft
- Bay St. Louis, MS to Ocean Springs, MS...6-9 ft
- Lake Pontchartrain...5-8 ft
- Ocean Springs, MS to MS/AL border...4-7 ft
- Intracoastal City, LA to Burns Point, LA including Vermilion Bay...4-6 ft
- Lake Maurepas...4-6 ft
- Pecan Island, LA to Intracoastal City, LA...2-4 ft
- MS/AL border to AL/FL border including Mobile Bay...3-5 ft
- Sabine Pass to Pecan Island, LA...1-3 ft
- AL/FL border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line including Pensacola Bay...1-3 ft
Estimated rainfall totals: Heavy rainfall from Ida will begin to impact the southeast Louisiana coast this morning, spreading northeast into the Lower Mississippi Valley later today into Monday.
- Southeast Louisiana into far southern Mississippi: 10 to 18 inches
- Coastal Alabama to far western Florida panhandle: 5 to 10 inches
- Central Mississippi: 4 to 8 inches
