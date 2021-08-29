Cancel
Quincy, MA

Local briefs: Braintree rec Sox trip, free yoga in Quincy, singers sought in Scituate

Patriot Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — Thomas Crane Library will host a free one-hour vinyasa yoga class . on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Sept. 22 and Sept. 29 on the library's main lawn at 40 Washington St. The class is open to all adults, and participants are asked to bring a yoga mat, water bottle and towel. For more information, visit the library's website at www.thomascranelibrary.org/events/community-yoga-class-outside.

