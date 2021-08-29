Cancel
Society

How do I file a complaint about a jury member being kicked off because of race?

Asked in Minneapolis, MN
 6 days ago

I had a jury trial for my criminal conviction and the prosecutor chose 3 people of color and decided to remove them from the jury. My public defender did bring this up in an appeal but they did not seem it to be against the Batson challenge. I feel otherwise. Is there a way to file a complaint and get a new trial? Do I need an attorney or can I do this alone?

The Week

Judge orders Capitol riot defendant back to jail after he watched the MyPillow guy's election conspiracies

A Capitol Riot defendant is returning to jail less than two months after he got out thanks to his viewing of conspiracy theories, including from the MyPillow guy. A judge on Thursday ordered Capitol riot suspect Doug Jensen to return to jail because he violated the conditions of his release by using the internet to watch conspiracy theory content, CNN reports.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Court: Arizona can restore gun rights to felons convicted in other states

PHOENIX —A felony conviction in another state does not preclude someone now living in Arizona from getting the right to own a gun, the state Court of Appeals has ruled. The judges concluded that state courts do have the power to restore an individual’s right to possess or carry a firearm, regardless of where a prior conviction occurred.
Congress & CourtsThe Ada News

Overturning of Bench's conviction withdrawn by Court of Appeals

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has withdrawn their opinion reversing the conviction of Miles Bench for murder in the first degree, according to District Attorney Jason Hicks. The latest order, filed on the morning of Aug. 31, vacated the previous order which was handed down in early May 2021...
Lawthetrace.org

Remington Subpoena Draws Outrage From Sandy Hook Families

Remington subpoenas school records of five children, four teachers killed at Sandy Hook. The bankrupt gunmaker, whose Bushmaster AR-15 was used to kill 26 people in the 2012 shooting, made the request in a court filing this week in Connecticut court. It’s part of the yearslong legal case that nine families brought against the company for deceptive marketing of that weapon. The request asked for five childrens’ academic, attendance, and disciplinary records and four educators’ school records. In a response, a lawyer for families asked that their records be sealed: “There is no conceivable way that these children’s ‘application and admission paperwork, attendance records, transcripts, report cards, [and] disciplinary records,’ to name only some of the things sought by the subpoena, will assist Remington in its defense, and the plaintiffs do not understand why Remington would invade the families’ privacy with such a request,” the lawyer wrote. Last month, Remington offered Sandy Hook families nearly $33 million if they’d agree to settle before a looming trial.
97.9 The Beat

Ex-DA Indicted In Ahmaud Arbery Case After Judge Rules His Past Run-Ins With Cops Can’t Be Used In Murder Trial

When it comes to the story of the death of Ahmaud Arbery, arguably the most egregious aspect, outside of the ruthless killing itself, is that one prosecutor took even a glimpse at this case and basically said, “Nah, this ain’t worth prosecuting,” and another may have taken things even further and ordered that Greg and Travis McMichael shall not be arrested fresh off of receiving a friendly phone call from the elder McMichael looking for a favor. Fortunately, the now-former district attorney who fits the latter description has just been indicted for her alleged misconduct.
Oklahoma court: Supreme Court McGirt ruling not retroactive

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday found a U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting state jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations by or against tribal citizens does not apply retroactively. The ruling could affect hundreds of state convictions that the court previously overturned, many of...
Complaint filed against Lincoln magistrate

CHARLESTON — A Lincoln County magistrate has been accused of forcing a former office assistant to work on her re-election campaign during work hours, according to a complaint filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Former magistrate assistant Heather Lucas filed the complaint against Magistrate Kim Lovejoy Clayton. The state Supreme...
Better Government Association

Community Ask: ‘I filed a complaint to the AG’s office. When will I hear back?’

If you’re familiar with the BGA’s What the Gov? series, you’ll soon notice some changes. We’ll continue to provide you information on the inner workings of your government but also amplify community narratives and voices through civic reporting and programming. We’re accepting, reading, and answering your questions, so please continue to share with us any curiosities or stories you have about the public officials and agencies elected to work for you. An anonymous BGA reader inspired this piece.
Courts to Resume In-Person Proceedings, Jury Trials on September 7

Administrator of Courts, Regina Petersen, advises the public and members of the Virgin Islands Bar Association, that the temporary emergency measures implemented at all judicial branch facilities that previously went into effect at midnight, Aug. 2, will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, and will be replaced effective midnight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, with the new measures outlined in Supreme Court Administrative Order No. 2021-0013.
Jury selection kicks off in Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial

Jury selection began Tuesday in a San Jose federal courtroom for the long-awaited trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of Theranos. The day kicked off what is likely to be a months-long affair under intense media scrutiny. Central to questioning of potential jurors was the concern that the frenzy around Holmes -- including multiple documentaries and podcasts on her rise and fall -- might bias those who will ultimately determine her fate.
Superior Court 1 – September 3

The State of Indiana recently filed cases against the following people in Hancock County Superior Court 1:. Samuel Jewell, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia. Aug. 19. Bradley J. Begley, possession of methamphetamine, auto theft, resisting...

