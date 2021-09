PORT ONEIDA, MICH. -- Of all the incredible natural treasures to be found at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, rare apple varieties are not among the obvious. But heirloom apple trees are scattered throughout the park, remnants from when European immigrants first arrived and began homesteading this land more than a century ago. They brought with them all the ingredients for subsistence farming, and that included apple tree cuttings from the Old Country: Hundreds of varieties, some of them at risk of disappearing altogether if it weren’t for the foresight of people seeking to preserve this aspect of the lakeshore’s heritage.