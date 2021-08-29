Check Out NECA's 1989 BATMAN Grapnel Launcher Replica Toy!

Toy Review: NECA’s The Boys Series 1 Homelander and Starlight. In the world of The Boys, the sinister Vought corporation markets the hell out of super-team The Seven, casting them in movies, commercials, and even real-life military contracts. The public, naturally, assumes they’re the good guys. In our world, action figures of The Seven get made by NECA, known for creating toys based on horror movie monsters. There’s much more of a sense of irony involved, though they still look like typical superhero toys on the surface. It’s notable that even though the “supes” mostly function as villains in the TV show, they’re still, even in our reality, more marketable than the heroes. The Boys series 1 is hitting shelves now, and NECA more or less announced series 2 in July…and still none of the actual “boys” of the title seem en route. Butcher and Hughie may take a backseat for a while.