Check Out NECA's 1989 BATMAN Grapnel Launcher Replica Toy!

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I saw Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie, one of the things I wanted when I was a kid was that badass grapnel launcher! I used to make my own makeshift versions of it out of cardboard and other junk that I’d find laying around. Well, thanks to NECA, I...

