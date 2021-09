Chicago – Soldier Field – Kanye West did the unexpected and will definitely be criticized for some of it. Ye brought out DaBaby and seemingly put him on the track that Jay-Z was on at the past two listening parties. We know what kind of month DaBaby has had. Kanye also brought out Marilyn Manson. The rock musician is having problems with sexual assault and domestic abuse allegations. Yet, he was on Kanye’s re-created porch in the middle of the football stadium. As if that wasn’t surreal enough, at the end of the night, Kanye set himself on fire. After being hosed off, a woman in a wedding dress appeared. TMZ confirms that the woman was Kim Kardashian. She approached Ye in the Balenciaga Couture gown. He smiled, and things went to black. WHAT????