The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: What We Do in the Shadows, TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio's New Show
I love a mixed bag. Give me Cool Ranch Doritos and Nacho Cheese Doritos and I will put them in the same bag and mix them up. Crazy, I know! But that variety is exactly why I love the picks for the best shows and movies to watch on TV this week. We've got horror (Evil), laugh-out-loud horror (What We Do in the Shadows), laugh-out-loud youngsters (A.P. Bio), insanely famous youngsters (The D'Amelio Show), and insanely famous people investigating murders (Only Murders in the Building). Just reach your hand in and pick something. It'll be delicious.
