LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man who emigrated to the United States from Afghanistan in 2007 is speaking out about the Taliban’s takeover of his homeland. Abdul-Mosawer Amarkhail is a political science student at the University of Kentucky. More than a decade ago, he and his immediate family emigrated from Afghanistan when he was around 11. He is now 24 years old, and is heartbroken over the current issues his home country faces. However, he says it’s not a new issue.