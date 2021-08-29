Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Why Doesn’t God Answer Prayers

By Dan Foster
goodmenproject.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many rebellious evangelicals, there was a time in my youth when I went through a bit of a ‘Pentecostal phase.’ I fell into the “name-it-and-claim-it” crowd who believed that whatever they asked for — in Jesus’ name — they would receive. These particular Christians were especially fond of praying...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knowing God#Christians#Pew Research#Americans#Pharisee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

When God Doesn't Take Away The Pain

“Three different times I begged the Lord to take it away. Each time he said, 'My grace is all you need. My power works best in weakness.' So now I am glad to boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ can work through me . . . For when I am weak, then I am strong."
Religionnorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Christianity And COVID

To know me is to know I’m a Christian. I don’t wear my beliefs or faith on my sleeve nor do I press my faith on others. Given my complex life journey, I still can’t believe I pastor the church I grew up in. My faith is the guiding light in my life and I hope people see something different in me simply by my engagement with people without ever disclosing my religion. There’s a plethora of “Christian” engagements based on biblical interpretation, doctrine, and theology. Some are so far removed from the origin of the Gospel, it’s extremely concerning.
Louisville, KYsbts.edu

We Need Old Hymns: God Moves in a Mysterious Way

“God Moves in a Mysterious Way” by William Cowper. God moves in a mysterious way, his wonders to perform; he plants his footsteps in the sea, and rides upon the storm. Deep in unfathomable mines, of never-failing skill; he fashions up his bright designs, and works his sovereign will. Ye...
Religionarcamax.com

Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails?

Q: Why do preachers say that God can do anything, yet the world travails? – L.G. A: The love of God is so great that man has difficulty accepting His supreme sacrifice designed to redeem the human race. But there is one thing God’s love cannot do. It cannot forgive the unrepentant sinner. The human race is called on throughout the Bible to repent of sin and rebellion and return to God.
ReligionBelief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
Religionnewsbrig.com

10 things everyone should know about Jehovah’s Witnesses and their beliefs

Aug. 20—Jehovah’s Witnesses are a people of faith that many of us likely don’t know that much about. We may remember them as the people who often come to our homes in order to evangelize, but do we actually know what they believe? Below are 10 facts about this group which branched off from orthodox Christianity in the late 1800’s. We answer the questions of how they got their start, what their core beliefs are, and how many people ascribe to this faith in the world today below.
ReligionTimes Gazette

Jesus is the only way

God is love: 1 John 4:8-10. But one of the most dangerous messages people are promoting today is: (because God is love no one is going to hell and everyone is going to Heaven. Not only is everyone going to heaven, but there are many ways in which to arrive).
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Does God speak back to you in your prayers?

We have a crisis going on in our lives right now, so I have been in perpetual praying mode. I’m basically praying without ceasing, like 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 states. “16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Religionauroraadvertiser.net

Prayer

I know some of you have some real burdens for situations going on around us. All we can do is PRAY. God will use people but prayer is the only thing that will see things turn for the better in our nation. I pray more and more for this country,...
ReligionBelief.Net

How to Fast According to the Bible

Chances are you are among the massive majority of Christians who rarely or never fast. It’s not because you haven’t read your Bible, or heard about the power of fasting, or that you don't genuinely want to do it. It's more likely that you simply don't know how to, or if it even should be done.
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: God's Word isn't intended to be edited

I was scrolling through Facebook when I quickly skimmed past an advertisement for church bulletins. As what I thought I had seen in that brief moment sunk into my mind, I decided to scroll back up to make sure I had understood it correctly. I soon discovered that I hadn’t. The company was selling “editable” church bulletins, which means that they can be revised or that local church information can be added to the template. However, I had misread one word, thinking it was advertising “edible” bulletins.
Religiongoodmenproject.com

Conservative Christians ‘Trust God, Not Science’—Until They Can’t Breathe

Every single day I’m inundated with professed Christians who steadfastly and loudly refuse to be vaccinated under the auspices of their faith. They write to me or respond on social media with lengthy, passionate sermons, chastising me for my heresy and boasting that they “trust God, not Science” to protect them from the virus.
ReligionFrontiersman

Did Jesus claim to be God?

Some people say, “Jesus never claimed to be God.” The New Testament is very clear. Jesus claimed to be God many times. One of those times is found in Mark 8. The most important question you will ever answer in your life is, “Who is Jesus?” Your eternal destiny hangs in the balance.
ReligionThe Fix

Oh No, Is He Talking About God Again?

One of the bigger issues in the recovery community is the idea of god. Is a belief in one necessary to getting clean and sober? If so, does that god have to be one spelled with a capital “G,” as it is in The Big Book, or a lower-case “g” that allows for a more open dialogue?
Religioncolumbusnews-report.com

Spiritual truths are found in the Bible

Who am I? What is my purpose on this earth? Is there a heaven or hell? Why was I born? How do I have more faith? I love how I recently heard it said, “Natural truth should be carried in the arms of Spiritual truth.” We must be rooted in spiritual truth first and then natural truths will be easy to spot in a world where so much controversy and fear exists on almost every subject. Basic bible…

Comments / 0

Community Policy