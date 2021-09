Foo Fighters are being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall, and the band wants to share their big night with with one of their biggest fans. iHeartRadio is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Cleveland to witness Foo Fighters being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 30th. Once in the "Rock & Roll Capital of the World," these fans will get to kick it at the group's soundcheck, watch the ceremony, snap a photo with the guys, and take home an autographed drum head. And, to top it all off, the winner and their friend will also get an exclusive VIP tour of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame itself — a dream come true for any music fan.