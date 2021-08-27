Cancel
Doobie Brothers Hit the Road With Michael McDonald: Set List, Videos

By Corey Irwin
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 9 days ago
The Doobie Brothers have finally embarked on their 50th anniversary tour, joined by Michael McDonald for the first time in 25 years. Originally announced in 2019 and scheduled for 2020, the trek was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the 50th anniversary tour is technically taking place on the Doobie’s 51st year -- not that they had much control over it.

