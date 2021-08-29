Politicians north and south unite to support victims’ opposition to ‘amnesty’

On July 2, the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service (PPS) notified the families of James Wray and William McKinney that it had discontinued proceedings against a former U.K. soldier, referred to as Soldier F. Since March 14, 2019, Soldier F had faced trial for the murders of Wray and McKinney and the attempted murders of five others—all shot during the events that took place in Londonderry on Jan. 30, 1972, better known as “Bloody Sunday,” when British soldiers in Northern Ireland opened fire on unarmed protesters. Also on July 2, the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Office announced it was dropping charges against a former U.K. soldier, referred to as Soldier B, charged with killing Daniel Hegarty and wounding his cousin Christopher Hegarty on July 31, 1972. These two prosecutorial decisions come in the wake of the May acquittal of Soldiers A and C—accused of the 1972 murder of Irish Republican Army member Joe McCann—after the Belfast Crown Court determined that statements alleged by the prosecution as amounting to confessions were inadmissible and the PPS decided to offer no further evidence.