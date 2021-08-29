Cancel
Politicians north and south unite to support victims’ opposition to ‘amnesty’

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampaigner Raymond McCord, whose son was murdered by the UVF, said UK Government proposals on legacy killings are a breach of human rights. Representatives from all of the major political parties north and south are to meet with families of Troubles victims in opposition to UK Government proposals to introduce an “amnesty” for legacy killings.

Boris Johnson
