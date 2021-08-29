Cancel
Pedestrian fatally hit twice while crossing US 41 lanes

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
FOX 4 WFTX
A 58-year-old pedestrian was killed after two separate vehicles collided with him Saturday night.

The pedestrian was walking in an easterly direction in the northbound center travel lane of US 41, north of Orlando Avenue. Vehicle 1 was traveling northbound in the center travel lane and Vehicle 2 was traveling northbound in the outside travel lane of US 41, slightly behind Vehicle 1.

Florida Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was improperly crossing the travel lanes of US 41, at an area where no crosswalks are designated.

This resulted in the passenger side of Vehicle 1 sideswiping the pedestrian. After the collision, the 58-year-old pedestrian was redirected in an easterly direction entering the northbound outside travel lane of US 41. This is where the front right of Vehicle 2 collided with the right side of the pedestrian.

After the collision, Vehicle 1 came to a controlled stop in the northbound center travel lane of US 41, north of the area of collision, facing in a northerly direction. Vehicle 2 came to a controlled stop in the northbound right turn lane of US 41, north of the secondary collision, facing in a northerly direction.

The pedestrian came to final rest facing in a southwesterly direction in the northbound right turn lane of US 41, north of the secondary collision, on his left side.

He was was pronounced deceased by Manatee County EMS.

#Pedestrian Crossing#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
