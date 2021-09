COVER STORY: Help Wanted – The new sign of the times. While customers are back in restaurants and businesses around the country, many employees are not, creating job openings on this Labor Day weekend that few expected. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with former restaurant employees who say the COVID shutdown gave them a rare chance to pursue a new, better-paying career – and with a restaurant owner who says the pandemic may have changed the hospitality business for the better.