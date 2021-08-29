Cancel
Bay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; South Walton; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Gulf, central Bay, southern Walton, southwestern Washington and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1000 AM EDT/900 AM CDT/ At 922 AM EDT/822 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 23 miles southwest of Panama City Beach to 12 miles southwest of Tyndall Air Force Base to 9 miles west of Port St. Joe to 21 miles southwest of St George Island. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Santa Rosa Beach, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Eglin Air Force Base, Parker, Ebro, Allanton, Dirego Park, College Station, Gulf Resort Beach, Blue Mountain Beach, Cape San Blas and West Panama City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

