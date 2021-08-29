Latinx art today

At his moments of highest creative power, Oakland artist David Huffman has no idea what he is doing. Another paradox? While instinctively wielding the tools of his trade—oil or acrylic paint, brushes, canvas, paper, glitter, basketballs, netting, fabric, tin foil, photographs, rubber stamps, pens, pastels and more—he is entirely alone, yet simultaneously accompanied by thousands of organic and inorganic “beings” or force fields. Keeping him company and swaying his imagination and hands are the masters of abstract painting, drag queens singing the blues, Nigerian and Ghanaian people wrapped in boldly patterned textiles, immigrants from Europe, known and unknown Black ancestors, generations of slaves brought to America from Africa, mythical Sphinx-like beings, artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, Huffman’s white father, Berkeley free-speechers and ghostly psychic apparitions.
