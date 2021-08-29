Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Latinx art today

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a bodega, a corner store in New York's East Harlem, Lucia Hierro is re-discovering food relics from her childhood, like the coconete (coconut pastries from the Dominican Republic), and the Takis (rolled tortilla chips from Mexico). It's a shared experience in many barrios — Latino neighborhoods — throughout America.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

276K+
Followers
36K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilia Luciano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Fine Art#Manhattan#Yale University#Mexican Americans#El Museo Del Barrio#Puerto Ricans#Latinos#Estamos Bien
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Madison, WItonemadison.com

CultivARTE Collective's debut festival explores the vastness of Latinx art

The local arts organization will bring a variety of visual art, music, and dance to the North Side on August 28. Photo: In a piece from photographer Zeus Corona’s exhibition “Soy Raíz” (“I’m Root”), a child in an Aztec-style headdress looks up at the camera. Textural scratches and streaks of orange run through the photo’s blue-tinted foreground.
Entertainmentmoversmakers.org

WGUC offers Latinx Classics for Kids narrated in Spanish

WGUC Radio is offering a new series of Classics for Kids episodes featuring the music of Spain, Mexico and Latin America, set for release in September to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month. The five episodes were developed and are narrated in English by host Naomi Lewin, in consultation with a...
Berkeley, CABerkeleyan Online

BAMPFA’s ‘New Time’ explores the nature of feminist art today

This slideshow requires JavaScript. When Julie Rodrigues Widholm joined the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) as director in August 2020, she didn’t know that she’d have to wait nine months to reopen the museum’s doors. Although she and her staff found ways to provide the community with online art experiences, she says, there’s nothing like visiting a museum in person.
Designers & CollectionsElle

4 Latinx Designers Shattering the Mold

From Gypsy Sport’s rule-breaking, anarchic looks and Bárbara Sánchez-Kane’s refreshing upending of gender norms to Barragán’s embrace of body-conscious silhouettes and LRS’s take on American streetwear and sportswear, this quartet of brands fronted by young Latinx designers is creating a new vision of what fashion can be—as seen through their own highly individual lenses. As part of our partnership with the CFDA, ELLE spoke to all four—Rio Uribe, Bárbara Sánchez-Kane, Victor Barragán, and Raul Solís—about their design influences, the connection between fashion and politics, and how their heritage is expressed in their work.
Theater & Danceaymag.com

Breaking the Fourth Wall: Real Talk With LatinX Theatre Project

Art, specifically of the performance variety, doesn’t exactly have a history of inclusivity. In recent years, a wider range of faces and voices has begun to find time in the spotlight, representing the wide net that America has to offer. Among those at the forefront of that cause in Arkansas is the LatinX Theatre Project (LXTP) in Fayetteville.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Black Daguerreotypists Highlighted at the Smithsonian

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». A collection of early American photographs, including 40 rare daguerreotypes made by prominent 19th-century Black photographers James P. Ball, Glenalvin Goodridge, and Augustus Washington, was purchased by the Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM) in Washington, DC. The 286 objects in the acquisition span from the 1840s — shortly after the daguerreotype, invented in 1839, became publicly available in the US — to the mid-1920s. Along with portraits that underscore the contributions of Black photographers and the presence of diverse sitters at the medium’s onset, the new acquisition features jewelry embedded with photographic images; portraits of abolitionists, particularly women abolitionists, who played key roles in the Underground Railroad; and other forms of early photography such as ambrotypes and tintypes, both invented in the 1850s.
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

On Air Today: Restart the Arts Grant

The Restart the Arts Grant aims to help all types of artists and organizations who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the application period closing next week, Katie Murray of the Orange County Arts Commission joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to discuss the grant program and the art industry.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

You Can Have Your Portrait Taken Today for an International Art Project

The “Inside Out 11M” art initiative is setting up a photo booth truck outside Chase Tower (111 E. Wisconsin Ave.) from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m today. Everyone is invited to have their portrait taken and added to the initiative’s project. The photos will be printed out at 36×53 inches and installed on the pavement outside the Tower and the RiverWalk.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

SFMOMA’s ‘Joan Mitchell’ is about the paintings, not the personal drama

When curators Sarah Roberts and Katy Siegel began the process of assembling an exhibition as capacious as “Joan Mitchell,” the 80-work survey of the revered abstract painter’s work that opens at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, Sept. 4, they were mindful from the outset of their research that art historical scholarship has all too often defined a female artist by the highs and lows she’s experienced outside the studio — by her loves and losses, family drama and breakdowns — despite the scope of her artistic achievements.
Books & LiteraturePeninsula Daily News

Peninsula author offers collection of words, fine art

PORT TOWNSEND — Froonce: To frolic exuberantly with noise and energy. Eyeservant: A person who works only when someone is watching. Scaramouch: A braggart who is secretly a coward. These are a few entries in Joe Gillard’s “The Little Book of Lost Words,” a colorfully illustrated compendium of terms people...
Berkeley, CAEast Bay Express

Pure Forms: David Huffman honors his mother in Berkeley Art Center exhibit

At his moments of highest creative power, Oakland artist David Huffman has no idea what he is doing. Another paradox? While instinctively wielding the tools of his trade—oil or acrylic paint, brushes, canvas, paper, glitter, basketballs, netting, fabric, tin foil, photographs, rubber stamps, pens, pastels and more—he is entirely alone, yet simultaneously accompanied by thousands of organic and inorganic “beings” or force fields. Keeping him company and swaying his imagination and hands are the masters of abstract painting, drag queens singing the blues, Nigerian and Ghanaian people wrapped in boldly patterned textiles, immigrants from Europe, known and unknown Black ancestors, generations of slaves brought to America from Africa, mythical Sphinx-like beings, artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, Huffman’s white father, Berkeley free-speechers and ghostly psychic apparitions.
Boothbay Harbor, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

First Friday Art Tour today!

Special reception hours: 3-7 p.m. Self-guided journeys led by an art lover’s desire to exercise their imagination. Paintings ... sculpture ... mixed media ... assemblage art ... photography ... pottery ... weaving ... fiber arts. Participating galleries feature new work, hold open houses with refreshments, studio tours, and often offer...
MuseumsObserver

The Museum of Modern Art’s Staff Entrance Was Hit With Spray Paint on Monday

In the aftermath of this summer’s Strike MoMA protests that saw the museum’s board members being heavily criticized for their connections to military operations, environmental erosion and other forms of violence, it appears that an unknown actor spray painted the staff entrance to the Museum of Modern Art on Monday; however, Strike MoMA has already come forward to state that the spray painting was an “anonymous action,” not one committed by the group. The MoMA’s doors were splattered with white and green paint around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to an Instagram user who captured the damage.
Wichita, KSwichitaonthecheap.com

Art Together at Mark Arts

Art Together is a free recurring event that happens every second Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mary R. Koch Arts Center (MarkArts). The next event is Saturday, September 11, 2021 in partnership with the Wichita Asian Association. Here are all the details:. Draw inspiration from the skies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy