Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

The Absolute Best Cabin Rentals in America To Book Now

themanual.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCabin rentals are an easy way to make an escape from the day-to-day and enjoy some time closer to nature. But for the trip to really be worth it, the cabin needs to meet certain expectations. The best cabin rentals are nestled among scenic landscapes and have interiors that give guests all of the expected cozy feelings. Whether guests are using the cabins to stay in and read a book and spend time with friends or as a base for hiking, skiing, or kayaking among other outdoor activities, the rental should be a welcoming place of relaxation at the end of the day. That’s why The Manual selected these amazing cabins rentals across the United States.

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Private Beach#The Cabin#Boreal Cottage#The Love Shack Muir Beach#Dog Mountain#Targhee National Forest#Grand Teton National Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
TravelPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Rent this Quaint and Quirky Houseboat in Maine on Airbnb and Soak up the Last Weeks of Summer

I love using Airbnb because you stumble on rare gems like this one! Previous guests of this quaint and quirky houseboat on Rangeley Lake in Maine have described their stay as "magical" "adventurous" and "an incredibly special opportunity". Rheanna is rocking that "Superhost" status which means enough guests have given her listing 5 stars in the areas of location, cleanliness, value, and communication. YOU GO GIRL!
Real EstatePosted by
Robb Report

This $160 Million Oceanfront Santa Barbara Estate Comes With Not One But Two Mansions

One of the largest and most expensive properties in California has just listed for a jaw-dropping $160 million. Dubbed the Sanctuary, the offering is made up of five individual land parcels and has two separate 8,000-square-foot homes. It’s being shopped by Bruce Kovner, a hedge funder and philanthropist who bought a few acres of land in the area in 2007 and has been slowly assembling the now-22-acre property ever since. He’s spent about $110 million on these acquisitions, according to The Wall Street Journal. The process took around 14 years. One of the estate’s biggest advantages is its location, as it’s situated right...
LifestylePosted by
The Atlantic

What I Learned When I Rented My Parents’ Former Home as an Airbnb

Two summers ago, my siblings and I found my late parents’ former house in northern Vermont listed on Airbnb. Once we got over our shock—“Wait! That’s our house!”—we immediately made reservations to rent it for a family vacation. The new owners had known my parents and generously waived our rental fee upon realizing who we were. The online description—“rustic retreat”—brought back memories of countless family gatherings of summers past: taking long walks, swimming in the lake, eating local corn and blueberry pie. I remembered hanging out together on the deck that extended into my parents’ gentle, south-sloping meadow like a pier, appreciating the peaceful view of hay fields, spruce trees, mountains, and an ever-changing sky.
wobm.com

The Absolute Best Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, New Jersey

So when you think of delicious food many of you will automatically flash to "Italian". It's a style of cooking that is loved around the world. Italian recipes are some of the most delicious in the world. That being said, we love our "Italian" here in Ocean County!. I decided...
ShoppingThrillist

The 9 Coolest ‘Earth Homes’ in the U.S. You Can Rent on Airbnb

An earth house is basically a Hobbit house, built with soil (or other natural or recycled materials) against the walls or roof, and in some cases, is buried entirely underground. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book...
AgriculturePosted by
Big Country 96.9

These Maine Barns Are Stunning and Rentable on Airbnb

Recently, the Bangor Daily News did a story about Airbnb's in Maine where farmers were renting out their space for tourists and visitors to visit. The article mentioned how the United States Department of Agriculture has seen a huge boom in so-called agritourism here in the State of Maine during the 2010 decade, which has been supremely impactful to Aroostook County most all.
Travelrealtybiznews.com

Top 6 Places to Look Into When Investing in Vacation Rental Properties

If you want to invest in a rental property, you want to make sure you look at desirable locations. Of course, there are the traditional places everyone looks to go, such as Hawaii and other warm destinations, but there are some underappreciated locations that many people don’t know about. Orange...
LifestylePosted by
97ZOK

Illinois Airbnb’s Hidden Basement Arcade is a Gamer’s Paradise

You'll definitely be spending the majority of your stay in the basement. Is there anything better than some good old-fashioned arcade fun? There's really no thrill like getting totally engulfed in a video game. I've always dreamed about having an arcade game in my house. But now after seeing this Airbnb I have a whole new goal. I want an entire row of arcade games.
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Is This the Best Airbnb in Montauk?

If anyone understands the vibe of modern day Montauk, it’s Robert McKinley—as the man behind the interiors of The Surf Lodge and Ruschmeyers, he helped make it. So when he and his wife, Kate Natua, decided a few years ago to buy and transform local homes into what they called McKinley Bungalows, it’s no surprise that the properties soon became some of the most sought-after rentals in town. After all, what’s better than a home with both a sense of style and place?
LifestyleSFGate

Former home of John Steinbeck is for rent on Airbnb

In Pacific Grove, just down the road from the famed Monterey Bay Aquarium, sits the “John Steinbeck Cottage,” a home where the celebrated author of “The Grapes of Wrath” and “Of Mice and Men” lived from 1941 to 1943. The property is actually made up of three houses, two of...
Portland, ORtheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Portland Art Museum

Planning a visit to the Portland Art Museum in Oregon? Many of the Rose City’s finest hotels are nearby. Picture your ideal stay in this West Coast cultural capital by checking out our favorites and booking with Culture Trip. Portland Art Museum sits along the South Park Blocks, anchoring a...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas

If farm livin’ is the life for you, book a stay at Ozark Valley Bison Farm! The real-working farm is home to an Airbnb – but not just any Airbnb. The farm’s cozy accommodations have earned it recognition as the most unique Airbnb in Arkansas.   Well, what do you think? Are you ready to […] The post Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelThrillist

10 Incredible Airbnbs Around the Country with Drop-Dead Gorgeous Views

There's nothing better than letting the outside take center stage. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Hot...
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Keswick, UK

Keswick is the Lake District as you’ve always imagined it – misty hills, brick-and-stone houses and the green expanse of Derwentwater. The valleys of Borrowdale and Buttermere rise on the town outskirts, promising days of hillwalking in classic Lakes countryside. For more ambitious adventures, visit the lofty fells of Blencathra and Skiddaw. Here’s our pick of the best places to stay – bookable on Culture Trip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy