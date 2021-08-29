Cancel
NBA

LA Reunion Tour: Five Former Lakers That Can Still Join the Team

By Spencer See
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lakers have been arguably the busiest team in the offseason as of late. They’ve made dramatic roster changes, especially after a disappointing title defense last season. Although they signed some new faces in Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn, the Lakers also made a lot of noise in free agency by signing a bevy of former Laker vets. The Lakers also signed Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, and Dwight Howard.

