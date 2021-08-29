Cancel
Saint Clair County, MO

Metro East Leaders Launch Incubator To Grow Locally Owned Businesses

By St. Louis Public Radio
stlpublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLAIR COUNTY — Civic and business leaders in the Metro East aim to foster new local businesses through the help of an incubator that officially launched on Thursday. The Metro East Business Incubator will serve as a hub for local entrepreneurs to find mentors, contacts for local governments, events and other resources for those trying to scale a small business, said Amy Determann, executive director of the incubator.

