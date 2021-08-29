Metro East Leaders Launch Incubator To Grow Locally Owned Businesses
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Civic and business leaders in the Metro East aim to foster new local businesses through the help of an incubator that officially launched on Thursday. The Metro East Business Incubator will serve as a hub for local entrepreneurs to find mentors, contacts for local governments, events and other resources for those trying to scale a small business, said Amy Determann, executive director of the incubator.news.stlpublicradio.org
Comments / 0